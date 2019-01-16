;
Alleged serial killer Bruce McArthur to appear in Toronto court

An alleged serial killer who faces murder charges in the deaths of eight men is set to appear in a Toronto courtroom Wednesday.

Bruce McArthur, 67, is scheduled to have a hearing following a judicial pre-trial meeting behind closed doors.

McArthur waived his right to a preliminary hearing late last year. The self-employed landscaper will stand trial in January 2020.

The trial is expected to last three to four months.

McArthur was arrested by Toronto police last January and was eventually accused of murdering eight men with ties to Toronto’s gay village and went missing between 2010 and 2017.

