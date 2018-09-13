Alleged purse thief arrested by Halton police

A 46-year-old woman has been charged after a series of purse thefts targeting older women in Halton Region.

Agnieszka Jeglenic, originally of Poland and now living in Mississauga, was arrested on Sept. 12.

It’s alleged Jeglenic was involved in two thefts at two grocery stores in Burlington on Aug. 9. She has been charged with theft under $5,000, fraud and unauthorized use of a stolen credit card.

Jeglenic was previously arrested for a theft at an Oakville grocery store in April.

Halton police say they have received 88 reports of purse thefts since the beginning of November 2017.

Police say the suspects create a distraction by bumping the victim’s shopping cart, ask for help or return money they claim was “found.”

The thieves then take the victim’s purse or wallet from their shopping cart.

Police are reminding residents to only carry the necessary identification such as driver’s licence or health card, and should try to minimize potential loss by leaving SIN cards, birth certificates and passports at home.

If you become a victim of a purse or wallet theft, contact your bank, cancel your cards, and then call the Halton Regional Police to file a report.

Anyone with information regarding purse thefts is asked to contact Detective Constable Derek Gray at 905-825-4747, ext. 2344.