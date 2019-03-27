;
Alleged drunk driver found asleep behind wheel: OPP

A New Brunswick woman is facing charges after she was allegedly found asleep behind the steering wheel of her truck.

An Ontario Provincial Police officer was patrolling Highway 10 in Grey Highlands when he came across a pickup truck parked partially in the live lanes of the highway.

Police say the driver was found asleep behind the wheel with the keys in the ignition. The officer woke up the driver who began showing signs of impairment.

The driver was arrested after failing a roadside breath test. She was taken to the Chatsworth OPP detachment for further testing and registered more than four times the legal limit.

“Given the high blood alcohol concentration the driver was transported to hospital as a precaution. The driver was medically cleared and returned to the Chatsworth OPP Detachment where she was lodged until sober,” said OPP in a news release.

A 35-year-old woman was charged with impaired driving and is scheduled to appear in an Owen Sound court on April 18.



