Alleged drunk driver crashes into home: OPP

A 32-year-old man is facing impaired driving charges after a vehicle crashed into a home in the township of Guelph/Eramosa last year.

Officers were called to a collision on Wellington Rd. 26 around 5 a.m. on September 21, 2019.

Police say a black SUV left the roadway and struck a home.

The driver was transported to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Investigators suspected the driver was impaired and took blood samples.

As a result of the toxicology report, Paul Heeralall, of Fergus, has been charged with impaired operation.

He is scheduled to appear in court on Feb. 18.

The Wellington County OPP is asking anyone that may have witnessed this collision to please call 1-888-310-1122.