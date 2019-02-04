Alleged drunk driver ‘completely passed out’ in drive-thru lane

York Regional Police has released video of an alleged drunk driver who fell asleep at the wheel of his car in a fast food drive-thru.

Officers were called to a Wendy’s and Tim Hortons combo location in Aurora around 5 p.m. Sunday.

“When officers arrived, they found the vehicle pulled up to the window. The vehicle was running and the driver was asleep,” said police in a news release.

A dashcam video recording released by police shows an officer knock repeatedly on the passenger’s side window while saying “Hey!” in an effort to wake up the driver.

The officer then smashes the window to gain access to the vehicle.

Police say the driver smelled of alcohol and was placed under arrest. He was taken a police station for a breath test and blew more than four times the legal limit.