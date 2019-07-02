Alleged drug dealer arrested at Hamilton laundromat

A 25-year-old Hamilton man was arrested for drug related charges after a concerned citizen called police about a couple acting suspicious.

The citizen believed the couple was using illegal drugs in a laundromat located in the area of Barton Street East and Wentworth Street North shortly after 8:00 p.m. on Monday.

Police found the man sitting in a corner with a methamphetamine in his possession. The man was searched and found to be in possession of additional illicit drugs, drug paraphernalia, and Canadian currency believed to have been obtained by criminal means.

The woman he was with was not charged. The man was arrested without incident.

His bail hearing is scheduled for today.