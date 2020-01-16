All three suspects wanted in a New Year’s eve robbery have been arrested

Hamilton police say all three suspects wanted in connection with a robbery on New Year’s eve have now been arrested.

Police say three suspects entered the Extra Variety store on Cannon St. near Ottawa around 10 p.m. on December 31. The employee was immediately stabbed multiple times and merchandise was stolen. The victim was taken to hospital and survived the injuries.

19-year-old Alton Stenhouse-Smith is now facing robbery and assault charges along with two others, 22-year-old Sheldon Burkholder and 21-year old Grayson Robert Aylesworth, all from Hamilton.