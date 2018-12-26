‘All I Want For Christmas Is You’ breaks Spotify record

Mariah Carey’s Christmas classic “All I Want For Christmas Is You” has set a new Spotify record.

The timeless holiday song generated more than 10 million Spotify streams on Christmas Eve.

The tune set the record for the biggest single-day stream on the service with a record 10,819,009 streams.

Carey’s hit edged out “Sad!” by XXXTentacion which had been sitting in the top spot since June 19 with 10.4 million streams.

The songstress was shocked about the achievement and responded to the news on Twitter writing, “Wait…What?!”

“All I Want for Christmas Is You” was originally released Nov. 1, 1994.