‘All I Want For Christmas Is You’ breaks Spotify record
Mariah Carey’s Christmas classic “All I Want For Christmas Is You” has set a new Spotify record.
The timeless holiday song generated more than 10 million Spotify streams on Christmas Eve.
The tune set the record for the biggest single-day stream on the service with a record 10,819,009 streams.
Carey’s hit edged out “Sad!” by XXXTentacion which had been sitting in the top spot since June 19 with 10.4 million streams.
Wait… What?! 😳😳😳 https://t.co/C2zw3hGQeK
— Mariah Carey (@MariahCarey) December 25, 2018
The songstress was shocked about the achievement and responded to the news on Twitter writing, “Wait…What?!”
“All I Want for Christmas Is You” was originally released Nov. 1, 1994.
Commenting Guidelines