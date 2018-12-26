;
Watch CHCH Live... 2017 BEA Winners
Ch-Ching! Rewards

‘All I Want For Christmas Is You’ breaks Spotify record

Posted:
Category: Entertainment
Tags: All I want for Christmas Is You, Mariah Carey, Spotify

Mariah Carey’s Christmas classic “All I Want For Christmas Is You” has set a new Spotify record.

The timeless holiday song generated more than 10 million Spotify streams on Christmas Eve.

The tune set the record for the biggest single-day stream on the service with a record 10,819,009 streams.

Carey’s hit edged out “Sad!” by XXXTentacion which had been sitting in the top spot since June 19 with 10.4 million streams.

The songstress was shocked about the achievement and responded to the news on Twitter writing, “Wait…What?!”

“All I Want for Christmas Is You” was originally released Nov. 1, 1994.



LATEST STORIES

‘All I Want For Christmas Is You’ breaks Spotify record

Niagara police investigate early morning vehicle fire

Police seize $80K worth of drugs from Hamilton Mountain home

Commenting Guidelines

  • Comments are open for 2 days only after publication of article
  • All comments subject to approval
    • Comments must be constructive and a minimum of 5 words
    • Please do not submit multiple identical comments
    • Personal attacks will not be posted
    • We reserve the right to edit submissions for spelling, grammar, and language
  • CH-CHing! points will be awarded upon submission, however comments will not appear live until they have been approved
  • During the approval process, we reserve the right to withdraw CH-CHing! points awarded to you for comments that do not meet the above guidelines

Leave a comment

Your email will not be published.

 

POPULAR STORIES

css.php