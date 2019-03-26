;
Charges dropped against ‘Empire’ actor Jussie Smollett

Attorneys for ‘Empire’ actor Jussie Smollet say all charges alleging he lied to police about an attack  have been dropped.

According to The Associated Press, his attorneys released a statement Tuesday morning stating his record “has been wiped clean.”

Smollett was indicted on 16 felony counts related to making a false report that he was attacked by two men who tied a rope around his neck and poured bleach on his face while yelling homophobic and racial slurs.

Prosecutors said that was a lie and he actually paid two brothers $35,000 dollars for personal training sessions and to stage the attack.

Police and prosecutors alleged Smollet made the claims because he was unhappy with his pay on Empire and to promote his career.



