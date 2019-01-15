;
Alicia Keys chosen to host the 2019 Grammy Awards

Alicia Keys has been chosen to host next month’s Grammy awards show.

The Recording Academy announced Tuesday that the R&B star will host the Feb. 10 show for the first time.

The 37-year-old has won 15 Grammys.

“I’m so excited to be the master of ceremonies on the biggest night in music and celebrate the creativity, power and magic,” she said in a statement.

Kendrick Lamar and Drake are the top Grammy contenders, earning eight and seven nominations apiece, respectively.

Brandi Carlile is up for six awards, while Lady Gaga, Cardi B, Maren Morris and H.E.R. earned five nods each.

The Grammys will air live on CBS from the Staples Center in Los Angeles.



