Alex Trebek chokes up at contestant’s thoughtful answer

A thoughtful “Jeopardy!” contestant brought host Alex Trebek to tears.

Dhruv Gaur wrote a message to Trebek as his answer during the final “Jeopardy!” round.

“Dhruv you’re smiling. I like that,” said Trebek. “Let’s take a look at your response. Did you come up with the right one? No. ‘What is we love you Alex.’ That’s very kind of you. Thank you. Cost you $1,995. You’re left with $5. Okay.”

It was obviously incorrect but Trebek was touched by the gesture.

Right before Gaur’s message, Trebek had shared with them that he was re-entering treatment for pancreatic cancer.

Gaur tweeted, “I could’ve tried to puzzle it together, but really, just kept thinking about Alex, and I thought he should know.”

Since announcing his diagnosis in March, Trebek has been working to make people more aware of the disease.