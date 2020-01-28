Alessia Cara, Shawn Mendes and Avril Lavigne among nominees for 49th Juno Awards

The nominees for the 2020 Juno Awards were announced this morning. Among them, 2020 Juno host Alessia Cara is up for three awards.
Here are some of the nominations.
Breakthrough Artist of the Year
Alexandra Stréliski
Ali Gatie
Baby No Money
Lennon Stella
Tenille Townes
Tory Lanez
Artist of the Year
Alessia Cara
Bryan Adams
Jessie Reyes
Shawn Mendes
Tory Lanez
Pop Album of the Year
Alessia Cara
Avril Lavigne
Bülow
Elijah Woods x Jamie Fine
Walk off the Earth
Juno Fan Choice
Alessia Cara
Ali Gatie
Avril Lavigne
Baby No Money
Justin Bieber
Loud Luxury
Nav
Shawn Mendes
The Weeknd
Tory Lanez
International Album of the Year
Ariana Grande
Billie Eilish
Ed Sheeran
Khalid
Post Malone
The 49th Juno Awards will be held Sunday March 15th from the SaskTel Centre in Saskatoon. Jann Arden will be conducted into the Canadian Music Hall of Fame live that night. And Lennon Stella, Tory Lanez Daniel Caesar are among the list of performers.
A full list of nominees can be found here.