Alessia Cara, Shawn Mendes and Avril Lavigne among nominees for 49th Juno Awards

The nominees for the 2020 Juno Awards were announced this morning. Among them, 2020 Juno host Alessia Cara is up for three awards.

Here are some of the nominations.

Breakthrough Artist of the Year

Alexandra Stréliski

Ali Gatie

Baby No Money

Lennon Stella

Tenille Townes

Tory Lanez

Artist of the Year

Alessia Cara

Bryan Adams

Jessie Reyes

Shawn Mendes

Tory Lanez

Pop Album of the Year

Alessia Cara

Avril Lavigne

Bülow

Elijah Woods x Jamie Fine

Walk off the Earth

Juno Fan Choice

Alessia Cara

Ali Gatie

Avril Lavigne

Baby No Money

Justin Bieber

Loud Luxury

Nav

Shawn Mendes

The Weeknd

Tory Lanez

International Album of the Year

Ariana Grande

Billie Eilish

Ed Sheeran

Khalid

Post Malone

The 49th Juno Awards will be held Sunday March 15th from the SaskTel Centre in Saskatoon. Jann Arden will be conducted into the Canadian Music Hall of Fame live that night. And Lennon Stella, Tory Lanez Daniel Caesar are among the list of performers.

A full list of nominees can be found here.