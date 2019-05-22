;
Alabama bans “Arthur” episode featuring a same-sex wedding

Alabama Public Television banned an episode of the kids cartoon “Arthur” because it features a same-sex wedding.

An episode titled “Mr. Ratburn and the special someone” from season 22 aired last week placing Arthur and friends at a wedding for their teacher and his male partner.

The episode aired nationally on May 13 but Alabama Public Television played a re-run in it’s place.

The director of programming for APT defended the decision by saying that airing the episode takes the choice away from parents who feel it’s inappropriate. He added that parents trust their kids can watch the programming unsupervised and they may not want them watching if it conflicts with their moral beliefs.

PBS says it’s up to the local channels to decide what they put on air.



