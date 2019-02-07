;
2017 BEA Winners
Ch-Ching! Rewards

Ajax Uber driver charged with impaired driving with passenger in vehicle

Posted:
Category: Ontario
Tags: Ajaz, durham regional police, Uber

An Uber app as displayed on a smartphone

An Uber driver has been arrested after allegedly driving while impaired with a fare in the backseat.

A Durham police officer saw a black Mazda swerving in and out of lanes in Oshawa. Police say at one point the vehicle was seen driving directly into oncoming traffic.

The officer pulled the car over and discovered an Uber passenger was in the backseat. She was not injured during the incident.

A 36-year-old man is charged with impaired driving by a drug.



LATEST STORIES

Ajax Uber driver charged with impaired driving with passenger in vehicle

February B.L.A.H.S.

Love yourself

Commenting Guidelines

  • Comments are open for 2 days only after publication of article
  • All comments subject to approval
    • Comments must be constructive and a minimum of 5 words
    • Please do not submit multiple identical comments
    • Personal attacks will not be posted
    • We reserve the right to edit submissions for spelling, grammar, and language
  • CH-CHing! points will be awarded upon submission, however comments will not appear live until they have been approved
  • During the approval process, we reserve the right to withdraw CH-CHing! points awarded to you for comments that do not meet the above guidelines

Leave a comment

Your email will not be published.

 

POPULAR STORIES

css.php