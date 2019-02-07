Ajax Uber driver charged with impaired driving with passenger in vehicle

An Uber driver has been arrested after allegedly driving while impaired with a fare in the backseat.

A Durham police officer saw a black Mazda swerving in and out of lanes in Oshawa. Police say at one point the vehicle was seen driving directly into oncoming traffic.

The officer pulled the car over and discovered an Uber passenger was in the backseat. She was not injured during the incident.

A 36-year-old man is charged with impaired driving by a drug.