Ajax elementary school teacher charged with sexual assault

Category: Hamilton
Tags: ajax, Krystal Cunis, Krystal Wilson, sexual assault

A 31-year-old teacher in Ajax has been arrested after allegedly sexually assaulting a 10-year-old student.

Krystal Wilson, also known as Krystal Clunis, has been charged with two counts of sexual assault and two counts of sexual interference.

The alleged incidents are believed to have happened while Wilson was working at da Vinci Public School in Ajax during the 2017 to 2018 school year and involve a 10-year-old boy.

She is currently a teacher at Roland Michner Public School on Ritchie Ave. in Ajax.

Police say Wilson has also worked at Vincent Massey Public School and Dr. SJ Phillips in Oshawa.

Investigators want to ensure there are no other victims and are asking anyone with additional information about the investigation to contact Det. Cst. Dalziel at 1-888-579-1520, ext. 5334.



