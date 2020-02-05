Airbnb limits people under the age of 25 from renting entire homes

Airbnb announced today that it will limit people under the age of 25 from booking local listings for entire homes in Canada. This comes after a deadly shooting in Toronto Friday night that killed three young men. The shooting happened during a party in a condo unit that was rented out through Airbnb.

The company is also introducing a 24/7 neighbourhood support hotline to connect residents with ‘rapid response agents’ who will help deal with concerns.

The Toronto shooting is just the latest to highlight fears around Airbnb parties. Last year Airbnb announced a ban on “party houses” after five people were killed at a Halloween party at a rental in California that was listed on its site.