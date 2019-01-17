;
Air traffic controllers from Ontario send food to colleagues in Buffalo, who are working without pay

Category: Canada & The World
Tags: air traffic controllers, Government shutdown, hamilton, toronto, u.s., Wings Up


With the United States government shutdown in its 26th day, air traffic controllers on this side of the border continued to show support for their counterparts in the States who are working without pay.

Scott Sheppard, an air traffic controller from Pearson contacted Wings Up in Burlington and they fried up 30 pounds of wings.

“We just want to show our support to the folks down south, and let them know that we’re thinking of them during these tough times.”

And what better way to deliver the wings than by airplane. Spectrum Airways at the Burlington airport donated the pilot, and the plane to make the delivery.

Air traffic controllers at the Hamilton International Airport ordered pizza for their counterparts in Buffalo and drove down to deliver the pizza in person.

“It gives it a personal touch, .across the border from each other, to shake hands with our us counterparts who are suffering through, this keeps it personal.”



