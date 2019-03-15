;
2017 BEA Winners
Air Canada and WestJet cancel flights

Anxious travellers booked on Air Canada and WestJet are scrambling to re-book flights, now that Ottawa has grounded Boeing 737 Max 8 and 9 jets.

There were lots of delays and cancellations Thursday at Toronto Pearson International Airport after Marc Garneau announced that all Boeing 737 planes were to be grounded.

Air Canada had 52 flights cancelled which affected around 9 to 10 thousand customers.

WestJet saw 11 flights cancelled, around 1200 customers were impacted and 3/4 of the customers affected were rebooked Thursday.

The initial impact should get better as days go by but Air Canada says that there could be another 3 weeks of delays and cancellations before getting back to normal.

All those flying are asked to check their flights before arriving at the airport.



