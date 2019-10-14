Advance polling sees high numbers in first two days

Elections Canada says 2M Canadians voted in the first two days of advance polling across the country.

These numbers have seen a 25% increase since the 2015 election where 1.6M voted in the first two days.

The numbers this year provided by Elections Canada *do not* include electors who voted in local offices, on college campuses, by special ballot or at additional service points.

For the first time this election, advanced polls are open from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. and October 14 is the last day advance polls are open.

Voters can also cast a ballot at any Elections Canada office until 6 p.m. Tuesday.