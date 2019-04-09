;
Acura recalls over 360,000 SUV’s worldwide

Honda’s luxury brand Acura is recalling more than 360,000 SUV’s worldwide, including over 32,000 in Canada.

The recall covers MDX models made from 2014 through 2019.

The company says that due to a manufacturing problem, water can get into tail light assemblies through seals and cause electrical problems that can knock out lights in the tailgate and some interior lighting.

Dealers will replace the seals and if necessary install new light assemblies and wiring.

Acura says it hasn’t received any reports of crashes or injuries.



