Actor Luke Perry has died at age 52

Actor Luke Perry has died at the age of 52, less than a week after suffering a massive stroke.

According to The Associated Press, Perry’s publicist said the actor died Monday with friends and family by his side.

His children, siblings, fiancee and former wife were reportedly with his when he passed away in Burbank, California.

The Beverly Hills, 90210 and Riverdale star had been hospitalized since last week. His publicist said no further details would be released at this time.



