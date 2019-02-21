;
Watch CHCH Live... 2017 BEA Winners
Ch-Ching! Rewards

Actor Jussie Smollett charged for making false police report

Posted:
Category: Entertainment
Tags: chicago, Empire, jussie smollett

Chicago police have taken Empire actor Jussie Smollett into custody to face a Class 4 Felony charge for disorderly conduct in falsifying police report.

Smollett reported to police he was attacked in downtown Chicago by two men who hurled racist and anti-gay slurs and looped a rope around his neck on Jan. 29.

The charge could bring up to three years in prison and force the 36-year-old actor to pay for the cost of the investigation into his report of the alleged beating.

According to The Associated Press, Chicago police spokesman Anthony Guglielmi said Smollett turned himself in early Thursday at central booking.

Police are expected to hold a news conference at 9 a.m. to update the case.

Smollett is expected to appear in court later Thursday.



LATEST STORIES

Brampton man accused of killing daughter dies in hospital

Actor Jussie Smollett charged for making false police report

New trailer released for 'The Secret Life Of Pets 2'

Commenting Guidelines

  • Comments are open for 2 days only after publication of article
  • All comments subject to approval
    • Comments must be constructive and a minimum of 5 words
    • Please do not submit multiple identical comments
    • Personal attacks will not be posted
    • We reserve the right to edit submissions for spelling, grammar, and language
  • CH-CHing! points will be awarded upon submission, however comments will not appear live until they have been approved
  • During the approval process, we reserve the right to withdraw CH-CHing! points awarded to you for comments that do not meet the above guidelines

Leave a comment

Your email will not be published.

 

POPULAR STORIES

css.php