Actor Albert Finney dies at age 82

Academy Award-nominated actor Albert Finney has died at the age of 82.

Finney, who starred in films from family-classic “Annie” to spy flick “Skyfall”, passed away peacefully after a short illness, according to The Associated Press.

He died Thursday with those closest to him by his side in a London hospital.

Finney was born in northern England on the outskirts of Manchester. He shot to fame for his role as an 18th-century English rogue in “Tom Jones.”

He went on to alternate between starring on the stage and in film where he garnered several Oscar nominations for his work.

Finney took on a number of smaller parts on the independent circuit before returning to a leading role in “Erin Brockovich,” alongside Julia Roberts.

The star is survived by his wife, son and two grandchildren.



