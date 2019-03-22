Accused Killer’s Bail Hearing

A bail hearing is underway in Hamilton for one of the men accused in the death of Hamilton mobster Angelo Musitano; Jabril Abdalla is also accused in the murder of Mila Barberi and the attempted murder of her boyfriend Saverio Serrano, who were shot while sitting in a vehicle in Vaughan six weeks before Musitano was murdered.

Mila Barberi’s family live north of Toronto, but they have been in Hamilton all week to witness the bail hearing of one of the men accused of her murder. The court has not seen the families of the other victims, Barberi’s boyfriend Saverio Serrano, who survived the shooting when Barberi was killed, or Angelo Musitano, who was shot in his driveway about six weeks later.

At a news conference in September, police announced the arrest of 27-year-old Jabril Abdalla of Hamilton. He faces two counts of first degree murder, one count of attempted murder, and three counts of conspiracy to murder. His parents and brother have been in court for the bail hearing. Abdalla was a Mohawk College student and worked at the college rec centre when he was arrested.

Two other Hamilton-area suspects are missing, last known to be in Mexico. Michael Cudmore and Daniel Tomassetti. A third person of interest, Daniel Ramieri, was found murdered in Mexico.

Tomassetti owned Wayv travel, a yacht vacation company. Unlike Cudmore, his family has not reported him missing, but Tomassetti’s father has been in court to witness the bail hearing.

Police say the suspects and the vehicles and the circumstances of the Musitano and Barberi murders all match.

Mila Barberi was just in the wrong place at the wrong time, sitting in a car with her boyfriend when they were both shot.

The bail hearing is laying out much of the evidence of the case but those details are all protected by a publication ban. This was the fourth day of the hearing, it’s expected to go into tomorrow, and the judge is expected to take a couple of weeks to decide whether to grant bail to Abdulla, who has been behind bars now for six months.