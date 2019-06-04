;
2017 BEA Winners
Ch-Ching! Rewards

Accused killer in Hamilton’s 5th murder of the year appears in court

Posted:
Category: Hamilton, Local
Tags: court, Dylan Duarte, hamilton, homicide, murder, stabbing, Tyquan Brown



Twenty-year-old Dylon Duarte appeared briefly at the John Sopinka Courthouse after facing murder charges in the stabbing death of Tyquan Brown.

Hamilton police say, the night he was stabbed to death, Brown had been out celebrating the Toronto Raptors playoff win when Duarte drove by and saw his ex-girlfriend speaking with Brown and his friends. Brown was stabbed seconds later. Police officers found him bleeding in an alley and tried to revive him he was pronounced dead in hospital.

Brown becomes the city’s fifth homicide victim of 2019.

Duarte was told he would be back in court via video on June 27.



LATEST STORIES

Accused killer in Hamilton's 5th murder of the year appears in court

Brock University professor thinks basketball has the potential to unseat hockey as Canada's sport

The Canadian Open effect

Commenting Guidelines

  • Comments are open for 2 days only after publication of article
  • All comments subject to approval
    • Comments must be constructive and a minimum of 5 words
    • Please do not submit multiple identical comments
    • Personal attacks will not be posted
    • We reserve the right to edit submissions for spelling, grammar, and language
  • CH-CHing! points will be awarded upon submission, however comments will not appear live until they have been approved
  • During the approval process, we reserve the right to withdraw CH-CHing! points awarded to you for comments that do not meet the above guidelines

Leave a comment

Your email will not be published.

 

POPULAR STORIES

css.php