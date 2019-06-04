Accused killer in Hamilton’s 5th murder of the year appears in court

Twenty-year-old Dylon Duarte appeared briefly at the John Sopinka Courthouse after facing murder charges in the stabbing death of Tyquan Brown.

Hamilton police say, the night he was stabbed to death, Brown had been out celebrating the Toronto Raptors playoff win when Duarte drove by and saw his ex-girlfriend speaking with Brown and his friends. Brown was stabbed seconds later. Police officers found him bleeding in an alley and tried to revive him he was pronounced dead in hospital.

Brown becomes the city’s fifth homicide victim of 2019.

Duarte was told he would be back in court via video on June 27.