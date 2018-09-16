Accident on Nebo Road

;
Hamilton Police continue their investigation into a serious two-vehicle crash that sent 5 people, including three children to hospital.

It happened around 4 this afternoon on Nebo road in Glanbrook. Hamilton police say that the injuries of the victims range from non-life threatening to critical. They haven’t released the ages of the victims but police say there were children in both vehicles involved.

The collision reconstruction unit continues their investigation to determine if this was a head on crash and what factors lead to the collision.



