Abducted 11-year-old girl found dead inside Brampton home

Peel police are investigating a homicide after an 11-year-old girl who was the subject of an Amber Alert was found dead in Brampton.

Police issued the alert around 11 p.m. Thursday, several hours after Riya Rajkumar was supposed to be returned to her mother by her father, Roopesh Rajkumar.

According to The Canadian Press, police said the girl did not live with her father on a full-time basis but was dropped off at a gas station in Mississauga around 3 p.m. so he could take her out for her birthday.

Police said the girl’s mother called the authorities when the pair did not return at 6:30 p.m. Investigators say Roopesh then made comments to Riya’s mother indicating he was going to harm himself and his daughter.

Riya was found dead around midnight inside a Brampton home. Ontario Provincial Police arrested 41-year-old Roopesh a short time later about 130 kilometres north, near Orillia.

Police did not say how the Brampton home is connected to Rajkumar and his family.

Peel police homicide and missing persons units have taken over the investigation.