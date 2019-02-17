;
A women and dog rescued from Welland canal

Firefighters arrived on scene after reports of an animal in distress. A Rottweiler had wandered out onto the ice and fallen through. A woman who is not the dog’s owner was at the local dog park and heard the animal in distress and went out onto the ice after it. When firefighters arrived she was still on the surface but wet from reaching into the water in an attempt to save the dog. Both woman and dog were brought safely to shore. The woman was treated on scene and sent home, the dog has been turned over to the SPCA and is expected to be okay.



