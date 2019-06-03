;
2017 BEA Winners
A Vigil was held in memory of Tyquan Brown

It’s been another emotional and difficult day for the family of Tyquan Brown. A vigil was put up for him where he lost his life, near Barton street and Sherman avenue.

A picture of Brown has attached to a light pole and flowers were left for him. Tyquan’s mother Donna was held by Tyquan’s grandmother Barbara. His family thanked the dozens of people who came out to support them. He’s being remembered as a man who was always there for his family and friends.

Tyquan Brown was fatally stabbed in the upper chest outside a home on Sherman avenue, while celebrating the Raptors win in game one of the NBA championship.

The group he was with chased after his attacker while Brown collapsed in a nearby alleyway. Police say 20 year old Dylon Duarte approached Brown, upset that a woman he knew was socializing with the group, and stabbed him with a knife before fleeing in his vehicle. Detective Peter Thom says Duarte has been arrested by Hamilton police in the past.

He was arrested without incident on Saturday near Grandville avenue and Delawana drive for first degree murder. Duarte made his first court appearance by video link the judge scheduling a bail hearing for tomorrow where he will appear in person. A publication ban on evidence presented at that bail hearing has been ordered.

Police say they will be recovering and reviewing several pieces of video surveillance from the neighborhood where brown was stabbed, and from the area where Duarte’s vehicle was found near Bayfront park.

Police are still looking for the murder weapon and Brown’s family is still trying to make sense of what happened.



