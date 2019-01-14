;
2017 BEA Winners
A tribute concert remembering Mike Taylor from the band Walk off the Earth

The first time pop indie group Walk off the Earth preformed without Mike Taylor his keyboard illuminated on stage by candles the seat empty the keys untouched. There were many hugs and tears within the band, and out in the audience. Burlington’s City Hall Square was filled with fans, wiping away tears, holding candles, and remembering. The band encouraged people to laugh, dance, and sing a celebration they said for their good friend, who came off stern in his beard guy character, but was far from it in reality. Taylor died suddenly on December 29th, leaving behind two kids and lots of friends in the music industry. Including the Bare Naked Ladies and Hamilton natives Arkells. Walk off the Earth rose to fame in 2012 after a creative cover blew up on Youtube, catching the attention of Ellen Degenerous, and other celebrities. Burlington Mayor Marianne Meedward honoured Taylor by making him the first recipient of the key to the city posthumously. As for the band, they say their world tour will go on as planned, with a special person in their heart. While going on will be difficult, the band says it’s the right way to honour Taylor.



