A taste of Fall

This is Ontario Agriculture Week. To celebrate all the good things farmers bring to the table, Teresa Makarewicz of Foodland Ontario has a couple of easy to make dishes.

Quinoa Salad with Pears, Feta and Herbs

Quinoa a whole grain with a slightly nutty flavour, is the perfect partner with juicy ripe Ontario pears, feta and fresh herbs. This will be your new favourite party salad or as a packed lunch.

Preparation Time: 15 minutes

Cooking Time: 15 minutes

Serves 4 to 6

1 cup (250 mL) quinoa

Salt

1/4 cup (50 mL) olive oil

Juice on 1 lemon

2 cloves Ontario Garlic, minced

1/2 tsp (2 mL) dried oregano leaves

Pepper

2 Ontario Green Onions, thinly sliced

1 Ontario Sweet Red Pepper, cored and diced

3/4 cup (175 mL) Ontario Feta Cheese, crumbled

3/4 cup (175 mL) mixed fresh Ontario Herbs (such as mint, chives and

parsley), chopped

2 Ontario Bartlett Pears

Rinse quinoa in cold water and drain well. In saucepan, bring 2 cups (500 mL) water and 1/2 tsp (2 mL) salt to boil. Gradually add quinoa. Cover and reduce heat to low; cook until water is absorbed and grain is transparent, 13 to 15 minutes. Let stand, covered, for 5 minutes; then fluff with fork. Transfer to large bowl and let cool to room temperature.

Meanwhile, in small bowl, whisk together oil, 2 tbsp (25 mL) lemon juice, garlic, oregano, and salt and pepper to taste.

Stir, green onions, sweet pepper, feta and herbs into cooled quinoa. Toss with dressing. To serve, core and chop pears; stir into salad. Taste and add a little more lemon juice if desired.

Maple Pork Medallions with Peppers

For a healthy dinner in 30 minutes, slice lean Ontario pork tenderloin into impressive-looking mini-steaks. To keep them succulent, simmer in maple syrup-laced apple juice with vibrant vitamin C-packed peppers and then capture all their natural juices in a deliciously rich glistening glaze.

Preparation Time: 10 minutes

Cooking Time: 20 minutes

Serves 2 or 3

1 Ontario Pork Tenderloin (12 oz/375 g)

1 tbsp (15 mL) butter or vegetable oil

1 tart Ontario Apple, cored

1 Ontario Greenhouse Sweet Orange Pepper

1 cup (250 mL) Ontario Apple Juice

1/2 tsp (2 mL) each dried sage and thyme leaves

1/4 tsp (1 mL) each ground cinnamon, nutmeg and salt

3 tbsp (45 mL) Ontario Maple Syrup

Slice pork into 1-1/2 inch (4 cm) thick rounds. Place slices down on cutting board. Lay piece of plastic wrap on top. Press or gently pound to even thickness no more than 1/2-inch (1 cm).

In large skillet, melt butter over medium-high heat. Add pork and brown, turning once about 2 to 3 minutes per side or until golden. Transfer to plate. Meanwhile, slice unpeeled apple into thin wedges; cut pepper into bite-size strips.

Pour juice into skillet and scrape up brown bits from bottom of pan. Add apple and pepper; boil, stirring often, for 3 minutes. Pushing apple and pepper aside, return pork to skillet along with any juices. Sprinkle with sage and thyme; and cinnamon, nutmeg, and salt. Drizzle with maple syrup.

Simmer over medium-low heat, uncovered, until juices run clear when pork is pierced and still slightly pink inside, 8 to 10 minutes, turning meat and stirring apple and pepper several times. Remove pork to plates. Spoon apple and pepper on top.

Increase heat to high; boil sauce, stirring often, until thick enough to glaze, 2 to 3 minutes. Pour over pork, apple and pepper.