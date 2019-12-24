A Royal Christmas greeting

In case you haven’t received your’s in the mail yet, here’s a look at the Christmas card sent out by The Duke & Duchess of Sussex, or Harry and Meghan. They’re pictured in front of the tree with baby Archie front and centre. It was the Queen’s Commonwealth Trust that first released the card on Twitter. The card reads, “Wishing you a very Merry Christmas and a Happy New Year.” It’s signed, “From our family to yours.”