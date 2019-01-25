;
Watch CHCH Live... 2017 BEA Winners
Ch-Ching! Rewards

A Norfolk county man has been charged after a double fatal crash last summer

Posted:
Category: Haldimand/Norfolk, News
Tags: fatal crash, mcdowell road, norfolk, simcoe

 

A young married couple from Norfolk county were killed in July when their SUV was hit turning into a driveway on McDowell road near Langton – southwest of Simcoe.

On Wed. July 25, 2018 at around 7:30 p.m. emergency crews responded to the incident.

The investigation determined the pick up truck that hit the couple’s SUV was trying to pass other vehicles.

As a result, 25 year-old Maria Klassen was pronounced dead at the scene.

Her husband 26 year old Abram Enns Klassen was air-lifted to hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

23 year-old John P. Driedger of Norfolk county has been charged with two counts of dangerous operation of a motor vehicle causing death.

He is scheduled to appear in the Ontario Court of Justice, Simcoe at a later date.



LATEST STORIES

A Norfolk county man has been charged after a double fatal crash last summer

Roger Stone charged in Russia Probe.

RCMP arrest two people related to a National Security investigation

Commenting Guidelines

  • Comments are open for 2 days only after publication of article
  • All comments subject to approval
    • Comments must be constructive and a minimum of 5 words
    • Please do not submit multiple identical comments
    • Personal attacks will not be posted
    • We reserve the right to edit submissions for spelling, grammar, and language
  • CH-CHing! points will be awarded upon submission, however comments will not appear live until they have been approved
  • During the approval process, we reserve the right to withdraw CH-CHing! points awarded to you for comments that do not meet the above guidelines

Leave a comment

Your email will not be published.

 

POPULAR STORIES

css.php