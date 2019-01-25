A Norfolk county man has been charged after a double fatal crash last summer

A young married couple from Norfolk county were killed in July when their SUV was hit turning into a driveway on McDowell road near Langton – southwest of Simcoe.

On Wed. July 25, 2018 at around 7:30 p.m. emergency crews responded to the incident.

The investigation determined the pick up truck that hit the couple’s SUV was trying to pass other vehicles.

As a result, 25 year-old Maria Klassen was pronounced dead at the scene.

Her husband 26 year old Abram Enns Klassen was air-lifted to hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

23 year-old John P. Driedger of Norfolk county has been charged with two counts of dangerous operation of a motor vehicle causing death.

He is scheduled to appear in the Ontario Court of Justice, Simcoe at a later date.