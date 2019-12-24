Queen Elizabeth will be delivering her annual Christmas message tomorrow. It started being televised in 1957. With the advent of social media platforms like twitter, instagram and Facebook she is guaranteed a much larger audience. A preview of the annual speech shows she will address the 75th anniversary of D-Day. She’s also expected to speak about the importance of reconciliation, including how “hope can overcome long-held differences and deep-seated divisions to bring harmony and understanding.”
Home Top News Story A message of healing from the Queen
RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR
Local Weather
Hamilton
broken clouds
-1.5 ° C
1.1 °
-3.9 °
92 %
4.1kmh
75 %
Tue
0 °
Wed
4 °
Thu
3 °
Fri
6 °
Sat
3 °
Local News
What’s open, what’s closed on Christmas Day?
Chances are there will be some disruptions to your schedule over the Christmas holiday. Here's a look at what's open and what's closed Christmas Day. CLOSED ...