A local minor hockey team has entered the Good Deeds Cup by raising awareness for cancer.

Members of the Coronation Bengals peewee team were shaving their heads and raffling prizes to raise money for Camp Trillium, an organization supporting children with cancer and their families by providing recreational opportunities free of charge.

As part of the Bengals initiative, they entered the Chevrolet Good Deeds Cup that pushes peewee teams across the country to give back to their community.

If their “good deed” is chosen, Chevrolet will donate 100,000 to Camp Trillium.

To support the Coronation Bengals you can donate or enter the raffle on the team’s website until next Sunday.