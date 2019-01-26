A little girl makes a big difference for the homeless

Seven year old Pippa Salisbury is a small person with a huge heart. Today, with her mom, grandma and two sisters, she braved the bitter cold, using her tiny hands to tie bundles of scarves, mitts and hats to park benches and trash bins.

Pippa’s mother says her daughter’s charity work began when she saw homeless people for the first time last May.

The bundles, were hand-knitted by residents at the Carlisle Retirement Home. Pippa and her mom then placed words of inspiration on them.

Today, with the windchill, it’s hard to be outside and temperatures are expected to plummet further this weekend, prompting the city to issue a cold alert, perfect timing for Pippa’s kind deed, and helping people stay warm is always something to celebrate.

The Salvation Army is expecting a full house this weekend at the Booth Centre, that’s 95 beds. However, they also work with other shelters to get people off the streets in this weather.

The Salvation Army soup truck will also be out tonight, offering hot drinks and food as well as several warming centres in the city that are open.

Warming Centres in Hamilton

Wesley Centre, 195 Ferguson Ave. N.

Mental Health Rights Coalition, 100 Main St. E.

Seniors Drop-In Centre, 460 Wentworth St. N.

Willow’s Place, 196 Wentworth St. N.

Carole Anne’s Place Women’s Shelter, 209 MacNab St. N.

Salvation Army Booth Centre, 94 York Blvd.

Mission Services, 325 James St. N.