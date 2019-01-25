A Hudson’s Bay employee has been charged after attempting to poison her co-worker

680 News has been told that after leaving a water bottle in a communal area of the Hudson’s Bay at Yonge and Dundas in Toronto, a women noticed bubbles and a funny smell coming from the water.

She then decided to buy a new one, but it wasn’t long until it happened again.

After informing her boss, they checked security footage which showed a co-worker allegedly spraying all-purpose Lysol into the bottle.

Toronto Police confirm Konica Kang was charged with administering a noxious substance and mischief.