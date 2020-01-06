A full wrap of the 2020 Golden Globe Awards

VIDEO: “1917,” “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood,” “Joker,” “Rocketman,” “Fleabag,” “Succession,” and “Chernobyl” all won big at Sunday night’s Golden Globe Awards.
Here is a full list of the winners:
Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series — Musical or Comedy
Michael Douglas, The Kominsky Method
Bill Hader, Barry
Ben Platt, The Politician
Paul Rudd, Living With Yourself
Ramy Youssef, Ramy – WINNER
Best Performance by an Actor in a Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television
Sam Rockwell, Fosse/Verdon
Russell Crowe, The Loudest Voice – WINNER
Jared Harris, Chernobyl
Christopher Abbott, Catch-22
Sacha Baron Cohen, The Spy
Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in a Series, Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television
Alan Arkin, The Kominsky Method
Kieran Culkin, Succession
Henry Winkler, Barry
Andrew Scott, Fleabag
Stellan Skarsgard, Chernobyl – WINNER
Best Television Series — Drama
The Crown
The Morning Show
Succession – WINNER
Big Little Lies
Killing Eve
Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series — Musical or Comedy
Rachel Brosnahan, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Kirsten Dunst, On Becoming a God in Central Florida
Christina Applegate, Dead to Me
Natasha Lyonne, Russian Doll
Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Fleabag – WINNER
Best Motion Picture — Foreign Language
The Farewell
Pain and Glory
Parasite – WINNER
Portrait of a Lady on Fire
Les Misérables
Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series — Drama
Brian Cox, Succession – WINNER
Tobias Menzies, The Crown
Billy Porter, Pose
Kit Harington, Game of Thrones
Rami Malek, Mr. Robot
Best Screenplay — Motion Picture
Quentin Tarantino, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood – WINNER
Noah Baumbach, Marriage Story
Anthony McCarten, The Two Popes
Bong Joon-ho and Han Jin-won, Parasite
Steven Zaillian, The Irishman
Best Motion Picture — Animated
Frozen 2
Toy Story 4
How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World
Missing Link – WINNER
The Lion King
Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in any Motion Picture
Jennifer Lopez, Hustlers
Laura Dern, Marriage Story – WINNER
Margot Robbie, Bombshell
Kathy Bates, Richard Jewell
Annette Bening, The Report
Best Television Series — Musical or Comedy
Barry
The Politician
Fleabag – WINNER
The Kominsky Method
The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Best Original Song — Motion Picture
“(I’m Gonna) Love Me Again,” Rocketman – WINNER
“Spirit,” The Lion King
“Into the Unknown,” Frozen 2
“Stand Up,” Harriet
“Beautiful Ghosts,” Cats
Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in a Series, Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television
Toni Colette, Unbelievable
Meryl Streep, Big Little Lies
Helena Bonham Carter, The Crown
Patricia Arquette, The Act – WINNER
Emily Watson, Chernobyl
Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series — Drama
Jennifer Aniston, The Morning Show
Olivia Colman, The Crown – WINNER
Jodie Comer, Killing Eve
Nicole Kidman, Big Little Lies
Reese Witherspoon, The Morning Show
Best Director — Motion Picture
Martin Scorsese, The Irishman
Quentin Tarantino, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
Bong Joon-ho, Parasite
Sam Mendes, 1917 – WINNER
Todd Phillips, Joker
Best Performance by an Actress in a Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television
Helen Mirren, Catherine the Great
Michelle Williams, Fosse/Verdon – WINNER
Merritt Weaver, Unbelievable
Kaitlyn Dever, Unbelievable
Joey King, The Act
Best Television Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television
The Loudest Voice
Chernobyl – WINNER
Unbelievable
Fosse/Verdon
Catch-22
Best Original Score — Motion Picture
Thomas Newman, 1917
Hildur Guonadottir, Joker – WINNER
Randy Newman, Marriage Story
Alexandre Desplat, Little Women
Daniel Pemberton, Motherless Brooklyn
Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in any Motion Picture
Brad Pitt, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood – WINNER
Al Pacino, The Irishman
Tom Hanks, A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood
Joe Pesci, The Irishman
Anthony Hopkins, The Two Popes
Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture — Musical or Comedy
Leonardo DiCaprio, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
Eddie Murphy, Dolemite Is My Name
Daniel Craig, Knives Out
Taron Egerton, Rocketman – WINNER
Roman Griffin Davis, Jojo Rabbit
Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture — Musical or Comedy
Awkwafina, The Farewell – WINNER
Beanie Feldstein, Booksmart
Ana de Armas, Knives Out
Emma Thompson, Late Night
Cate Blanchett, Where’d You Go, Bernadette?
Best Motion Picture — Musical or Comedy
Once Upon a Time in Hollywood – WINNER
Knives Out
Dolemite Is My Name
Jojo Rabbit
Rocketman
Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture — Drama
Christian Bale, Ford v Ferrari
Joaquin Phoenix, Joker – WINNER
Antonio Banderas, Pain and Glory
Jonathan Pryce, The Two Popes
Adam Driver, Marriage Story
Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture — Drama
Renée Zellweger, Judy – WINNER
Charlize Theron, Bombshell
Saoirse Ronan, Little Women
Cynthia Erivo, Harriet
Scarlett Johansson, Marriage Story
Best Motion Picture — Drama
The Irishman
Joker
The Two Popes
Marriage Story
1917 – WINNER