A full wrap of the 2020 Golden Globe Awards

VIDEO: “1917,” “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood,” “Joker,” “Rocketman,” “Fleabag,” “Succession,” and “Chernobyl” all won big at Sunday night’s Golden Globe Awards.

Here is a full list of the winners:

Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series — Musical or Comedy

Michael Douglas, The Kominsky Method

Bill Hader, Barry

Ben Platt, The Politician

Paul Rudd, Living With Yourself

Ramy Youssef, Ramy – WINNER

Best Performance by an Actor in a Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television

Sam Rockwell, Fosse/Verdon

Russell Crowe, The Loudest Voice – WINNER

Jared Harris, Chernobyl

Christopher Abbott, Catch-22

Sacha Baron Cohen, The Spy

Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in a Series, Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television

Alan Arkin, The Kominsky Method

Kieran Culkin, Succession

Henry Winkler, Barry

Andrew Scott, Fleabag

Stellan Skarsgard, Chernobyl – WINNER

Best Television Series — Drama

The Crown

The Morning Show

Succession – WINNER

Big Little Lies

Killing Eve

Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series — Musical or Comedy

Rachel Brosnahan, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Kirsten Dunst, On Becoming a God in Central Florida

Christina Applegate, Dead to Me

Natasha Lyonne, Russian Doll

Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Fleabag – WINNER

Best Motion Picture — Foreign Language

The Farewell

Pain and Glory

Parasite – WINNER

Portrait of a Lady on Fire

Les Misérables

Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series — Drama

Brian Cox, Succession – WINNER

Tobias Menzies, The Crown

Billy Porter, Pose

Kit Harington, Game of Thrones

Rami Malek, Mr. Robot

Best Screenplay — Motion Picture

Quentin Tarantino, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood – WINNER

Noah Baumbach, Marriage Story

Anthony McCarten, The Two Popes

Bong Joon-ho and Han Jin-won, Parasite

Steven Zaillian, The Irishman

Best Motion Picture — Animated

Frozen 2

Toy Story 4

How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World

Missing Link – WINNER

The Lion King

Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in any Motion Picture

Jennifer Lopez, Hustlers

Laura Dern, Marriage Story – WINNER

Margot Robbie, Bombshell

Kathy Bates, Richard Jewell

Annette Bening, The Report

Best Television Series — Musical or Comedy

Barry

The Politician

Fleabag – WINNER

The Kominsky Method

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Best Original Song — Motion Picture

“(I’m Gonna) Love Me Again,” Rocketman – WINNER

“Spirit,” The Lion King

“Into the Unknown,” Frozen 2

“Stand Up,” Harriet

“Beautiful Ghosts,” Cats

Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in a Series, Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television

Toni Colette, Unbelievable

Meryl Streep, Big Little Lies

Helena Bonham Carter, The Crown

Patricia Arquette, The Act – WINNER

Emily Watson, Chernobyl

Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series — Drama

Jennifer Aniston, The Morning Show

Olivia Colman, The Crown – WINNER

Jodie Comer, Killing Eve

Nicole Kidman, Big Little Lies

Reese Witherspoon, The Morning Show

Best Director — Motion Picture

Martin Scorsese, The Irishman

Quentin Tarantino, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

Bong Joon-ho, Parasite

Sam Mendes, 1917 – WINNER

Todd Phillips, Joker

Best Performance by an Actress in a Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television

Helen Mirren, Catherine the Great

Michelle Williams, Fosse/Verdon – WINNER

Merritt Weaver, Unbelievable

Kaitlyn Dever, Unbelievable

Joey King, The Act

Best Television Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television

The Loudest Voice

Chernobyl – WINNER

Unbelievable

Fosse/Verdon

Catch-22

Best Original Score — Motion Picture

Thomas Newman, 1917

Hildur Guonadottir, Joker – WINNER

Randy Newman, Marriage Story

Alexandre Desplat, Little Women

Daniel Pemberton, Motherless Brooklyn

Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in any Motion Picture

Brad Pitt, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood – WINNER

Al Pacino, The Irishman

Tom Hanks, A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood

Joe Pesci, The Irishman

Anthony Hopkins, The Two Popes

Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture — Musical or Comedy

Leonardo DiCaprio, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

Eddie Murphy, Dolemite Is My Name

Daniel Craig, Knives Out

Taron Egerton, Rocketman – WINNER

Roman Griffin Davis, Jojo Rabbit

Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture — Musical or Comedy

Awkwafina, The Farewell – WINNER

Beanie Feldstein, Booksmart

Ana de Armas, Knives Out

Emma Thompson, Late Night

Cate Blanchett, Where’d You Go, Bernadette?

Best Motion Picture — Musical or Comedy

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood – WINNER

Knives Out

Dolemite Is My Name

Jojo Rabbit

Rocketman

Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture — Drama

Christian Bale, Ford v Ferrari

Joaquin Phoenix, Joker – WINNER

Antonio Banderas, Pain and Glory

Jonathan Pryce, The Two Popes

Adam Driver, Marriage Story

Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture — Drama

Renée Zellweger, Judy – WINNER

Charlize Theron, Bombshell

Saoirse Ronan, Little Women

Cynthia Erivo, Harriet

Scarlett Johansson, Marriage Story

Best Motion Picture — Drama

The Irishman

Joker

The Two Popes

Marriage Story

1917 – WINNER