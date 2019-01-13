;
A double-decker bus struck a shelter killing three people

Ottawa’s police chief is urging the public not to jump to conclusions about what caused yesterday’s deadly bus crash. A double-decker bus hopped a curb and struck a transit shelter around four. Three people were killed and more than 23 others were injured. The bus driver was arrested but was later released without charges. Police say the investigation will take time. Police say there were 90 people on the bus and officers will need to speak to them all. Ontario’s Ministry of Transportation and Transport Canada are also involved in the investigation.



