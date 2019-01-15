;
A divided Hamilton city council opts in for Cannabis stores

After hours of debate, a divided Hamilton city council voted to opt in for legal cannabis stores in the city.

The motion to opt out ended in a 8-8 tie vote, which meant motion was defeated and won by default.

Mayor Fred Eisenberger, who voted to opt in, released this statement:

“Today, City Council has made the decision to opt-in to having recreational cannabis retails locations in Hamilton on a motion that I put forward and agree with. Hamilton will now receive substantial financial assistance from the provincial government to regulate these shops, ensure cannabis products sold are regulated by Health Canada and shut down illegal dispensaries in our city, ultimately removing funding from the black market.”



