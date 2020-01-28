A “devastating” crash site

Officials with the U-S National Transportation Safety Board say three of nine bodies have now been recovered from the site where a helicopter carrying N-B-A star Kobe Bryant wentdown on Sunday. The site itself has has been called devastating and recovery workers expect to spend at least five more days collecting evidence. The debris is scattered across an area the

size of a football field, and the rugged terrain is making it difficult for investigators. The fuselage is on one side of the hill, the tail-rotor assembly on the other.

Everyone on board the aircraft was killed, including Bryant’s 13-year-old daughter, and one of her friends who was about the same age.