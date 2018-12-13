;
A Christmas tradition continues for 2 Hamilton women who hand out scarves to people in need

Category: Hamilton
Tags: gore park, hamilton, scarves


Two Hamilton women worked together to knit over 180 scarves over the past couple of weeks.

Once the calendar switched to December, Georgina Jeffrey and Margaret Bennett tied the hand-made items all over Gore Park in downtown Hamilton to help the less fortunate stay warm this holiday season.

Georgina started the winter tradition five years ago and Margaret joined in two years ago.

Georgina says this year her group made about 70 less scarves than last year. The drop is mainly due to a decrease in her core group that was responsible for knitting the scarves. She hopes anyone watching this goes out and donates a scarf by wrapping it around a tree at Gore Park.



