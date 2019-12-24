A Christmas Eve surprise in Burlington

A young Burlington woman is this year’s winner of a shiny van from JP Motors in Burlington. Each year, the longtime Burlington business asks members of the community to nominate someone whom they know is richly deserving a new, safe and reliable vehicle in the driveway – a van that is filled with food! Business partners of JP Motors share in the prize which was awarded today to Reoly Puegan. As Kristin Medeiros of JP Motors presented her with the key, Reoly said she was “over the moon, very excited!” Congratulations and Merry Christmas!
