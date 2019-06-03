;
2017 BEA Winners
Ch-Ching! Rewards

A Burlington resident found a grenade in their backyard

Posted:       Last updated:
Category: Halton, News
Tags: backward, burlington, grenade, military, police



The road was closed off as police and the military investigated. The armed forces have determined that they grenade is not live and was most likely a practice grenade.

The grenade was discovered by a Burlington resident who was doing some gardening. While moving rocks he picked one up and realized that it was not a rock at all.

Police have said the military is going to move the grenade to a safe location before disposing of it.



LATEST STORIES

The 28th annual Case for Kids was hosted at Bayfront Park

Thousands of people enjoyed one of the most anticipated events in wine country

Enya Hubers was in studio showing off why she was in the Scripps National Spelling Bee final

Commenting Guidelines

  • Comments are open for 2 days only after publication of article
  • All comments subject to approval
    • Comments must be constructive and a minimum of 5 words
    • Please do not submit multiple identical comments
    • Personal attacks will not be posted
    • We reserve the right to edit submissions for spelling, grammar, and language
  • CH-CHing! points will be awarded upon submission, however comments will not appear live until they have been approved
  • During the approval process, we reserve the right to withdraw CH-CHing! points awarded to you for comments that do not meet the above guidelines

Leave a comment

Your email will not be published.

 

POPULAR STORIES

css.php