A Burlington resident found a grenade in their backyard
The road was closed off as police and the military investigated. The armed forces have determined that they grenade is not live and was most likely a practice grenade.
The grenade was discovered by a Burlington resident who was doing some gardening. While moving rocks he picked one up and realized that it was not a rock at all.
Police have said the military is going to move the grenade to a safe location before disposing of it.
