A Burlington man gears up to compete in a triathlon with a tree strapped to his back

Brandon Rynka has been training for an Olympic distance triathlon. All while carrying an 80-pound tree on his back and there’s been a lot of training with Groot.

For the start of the event, the tree is tied around Brandon’s waist for the swim. Next comes the run seven laps around Gulliver’s lake and finally the cycling on Safari road.

It’s a feat that has never been accomplished in Canada. Proceeds will go to Burlington Green.

They will raise 100 dollars per kilometer which will total 5,100 dollars to Burlington Green.

The event starts at 9:30 am on Sunday at Gulliver’s Lake.