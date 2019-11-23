Hamilton police say a 70-year-old woman has died after being struck by a vehicle yesterday. The vehicle is believed to be a 1997-2004 Ford F150, grey in colour with silver trim along with the bottom and silver bumpers.

The vehicle also has a rusted front passenger side rim and a white sticker on the rear driver’s windshield. The driver is described as a white male who was wearing a dark baseball hat and jacket.

The fatal crash happened near the intersection of King Street East and Cameron Avenue South yesterday around 11:30 a-m.

The 70-year-old pedestrian was walking westbound on King and began to cross the road at Cameron when she was knocked to the ground by the front bumper of the truck.

The vehicle continued to conduct a left-hand turn before fleeing the area. The woman from Hamilton was taken to hospital where she later died.

Police are asking anyone with surveillance cameras to contact them.