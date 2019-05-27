A 65 year old man was hit by lightning in Norfolk County

Ontario provincial police say a 65 year old man was hit by lightning. It happened in St Williams, which is between Port Rowan and Turkey Point in Norfolk County.

The man was working outside in a field when he was hit. He was taken to a local hospital and then air lifted to Hamilton for further treatment.

The OPP say every year in Canada, six to ten people are killed and another 150 or more are hurt as a result of lightning strikes.