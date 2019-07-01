;
2017 BEA Winners
Ch-Ching! Rewards

A 6-year-old boy has died after drowning in his backyard pool

Posted:
Category: News
Tags: 6 YEAR OLD BOY, child, DARIEN HICKS, drowning, fort erie, KID



6-year-old Darien Hicks died after drowning on Saturday. Niagara Regional Police said at approximately 4:30 pm officers were called to a home on Rose hill road. When they arrived, Darien was discovered without vital signs.

The child was taken to hospital for further treatment where he was in serious but stable condition. Sunday afternoon, his father Christopher Hicks, posted to the Fort Erie community watch Facebook group that Darien didn’t pull through.

A Go fund me page has been set up to raise funds for the child’s funeral, and to assist the parents financially while they take time off work.

//www.gofundme.com/f/i039m-honor-of-little-darien-and-his-family



LATEST STORIES

A 6-year-old boy has died after drowning in his backyard pool

Donald Trump becomes the first sitting US president to cross into North Korea

Police hate crime unit is investigating a violent attack at Canada's Wonderland

Commenting Guidelines

  • Comments are open for 2 days only after publication of article
  • All comments subject to approval
    • Comments must be constructive and a minimum of 5 words
    • Please do not submit multiple identical comments
    • Personal attacks will not be posted
    • We reserve the right to edit submissions for spelling, grammar, and language
  • CH-CHing! points will be awarded upon submission, however comments will not appear live until they have been approved
  • During the approval process, we reserve the right to withdraw CH-CHing! points awarded to you for comments that do not meet the above guidelines

Leave a comment

Your email will not be published.

 

POPULAR STORIES

css.php