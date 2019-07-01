A 6-year-old boy has died after drowning in his backyard pool

6-year-old Darien Hicks died after drowning on Saturday. Niagara Regional Police said at approximately 4:30 pm officers were called to a home on Rose hill road. When they arrived, Darien was discovered without vital signs.

The child was taken to hospital for further treatment where he was in serious but stable condition. Sunday afternoon, his father Christopher Hicks, posted to the Fort Erie community watch Facebook group that Darien didn’t pull through.

A Go fund me page has been set up to raise funds for the child’s funeral, and to assist the parents financially while they take time off work.

//www.gofundme.com/f/i039m-honor-of-little-darien-and-his-family