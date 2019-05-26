A 24 year old man has died after accidentally slipping and falling off Dundas Peak

A tragic scene overnight after a 24 year old man fell to his death from Dundas peak. Hamilton police say the man was with a friend last night just before 11. They located his body about a half hour after they arrived and he was pronounced dead on the scene. Crews had to wait until morning to recover the body, because it was too dark and foggy.

Detectives are only saying the fall was an accident and aren’t getting into specifics as to what the two men were doing out there at that time. They are reminding people that its always dangerous to go near the edge of the gorge, but with the wet spring, the ground is less stable. There have been issues in the past with people choosing to take pictures at the peak, going past the barriers to get a shot right on the edge, unfortunately, that’s when some people can slip, or lose their balance.

Hamilton fire says the number of rope rescues has actually gone down in the last few years, but that one accident, is one too many. Last September, a man was found dead in the same area, after falling from the gorge and just a month before that, two people had to be rescued after falling off the peak into the forest below.

In February, three people were stuck on the ledge of a cliff above the gorge at Tews Falls, and had to be rescued by fire crews but they say, there are still many people who are heading off the trails, and going when its dark. The detectives say the investigation has wrapped up, since no foul play is suspected.

Detectives are also refraining from releasing the man`s identity at the request of the family.