Peel police say a 17-year-old was shot and killed in Mississauga and five others, ranging from 13 to 50 years old were taken to hospital with serious gunshot wounds.

The shooting happened shortly before 6:30 in the area of morning Stardrive and Goreway in Mississauga.

At this time police are looking for multiple suspects but there are no descriptions at this time.

At this time police have not released a motive for the shooting